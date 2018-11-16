Supra slams Malema over claims he helped the EFF collapse ANC councils

In his statement Mahumapelo advised Malema to leave him and the ANC alone.

"This is a cheap political stunt meant to take advantage of democratic disagreements within the party. But just like it's happened before‚ Malema's attempts are bound to fail. This is nothing but an attempt by the EFF to become politically relevant in the province where they've noticed that they're not growing any further‚" said Mahumapelo.

He added: "Malema must therefore keep his hollow political hallucinations within the EFF and leave me and the ANC out of it.”