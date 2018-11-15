"Owning a home is not a big thing for millennials. They don’t need a home when there is Airbnb. They are about experiences rather than owning things. How do we bring the concept of long-term saving to a generation who think like that?" Momentum Corporate's public sector head Nomha Kumalo asked at a roadshow in Durban on Thursday.

She explained that the older generation strives for retirement‚ while younger generations view retirement as a transition.

Kumalo said employers and the financial services industry would have to gain a deeper understanding of the ever-changing workforce in order to stay one step ahead of workforce trends.

"People‚ just like the world we live in‚ continue to evolve at a rapid pace and a continuous multi-faceted research approach is therefore required to stay abreast of these changes‚" she said.