Nene, Mentor granted postponements by State Capture commission

The Commission of Inquiry into State Capture has granted former finance minister Nhlanhla Nene and former ANC MP Vytjie Mentor permission to postpone their appeareances for giving evidence.

Both Nene and Mentor were supposed to give evidence before the commission on Thursday.

In Nene’s case, his legal representative advocate Adila Hassim told the commission that he had suffered an injury in his left ankle.

“He has been required by his doctor to limit his movements…He is unable to resume duty until the 1st of January 2019,” she said.

Commission lawyer advocate Mahlape Sello said there were investigations which were initiated after Mentor’s previous testimony presented in August.

“After Miss Mentor had testified, we as the commission initiated certain investigations arising from her testimony. Since then we have been receiving results of these investigations. "In certain instances some of the results have prompted further investigations. We have about three critical investigations that are incomplete that the results of which are very important, both for the commission and the evidence of Miss Mentor.