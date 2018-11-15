Mother fears for child's life

Mpumalanga police have been accused of dragging their feet in arresting a grandmother and aunt of a 13-year-old girl who was allegedly raped by her uncle and forced to abort the fetus.

The mother of the victim, who cannot be named to protect the child's identity, told Sowetan yesterday her daughter can't go to write exams in KaNyamazane, because she fears her aunt, granny and other family members might kill her.

Police arrested the uncle on October 20 after the victim went to her stepmother's place to fit new clothes.

The stepmother asked her to do a pregnancy test as she suspected she might be pregnant before the victim divulged that she allegedly just aborted the pregnancy with the help of her grandmother and aunt.

The girl told Sowetan her ordeal started in May when the man forced himself on her, on the couch, while her grandmother was away, but this was seen by other children in the house.