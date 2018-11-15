Limpopo plays down cholera case

Health officials in Limpopo are on high alert after a cholera case was confirmed in the Blouberg area this week.

Yesterday, spokesperson for the provincial health department Niel Shikwambana said they had dispatched a District Outbreak Response Team to investigate the scare. He said a migrant farmworker who lives in Alldays was diagnosed with cholera after visiting a local clinic.

"He is believed to have visited Alldays clinic with acute watery diarrhoea and vomiting and was then transferred to Helen Franz hospital for further management. Upon performing laboratory checks on the specimen taken from the patient, a case of cholera was confirmed."

Shikwambana said there was no outbreak of the infection in SA but that people should practise good hygiene and ensure drinking water is clean. People have also been urged to wash fruit and vegetables before eating them and ensuring that food is thoroughly cooked.