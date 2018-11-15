Over 180‚000 Zimbabwean nationals living in South Africa have applied for official documentation to allow them to stay‚ work‚ study and conduct businesses legally in the country‚ the department of home affairs said on Thursday.

The opening of applications for the ZEP was announced in September 2017 following the expiry of the Zimbabwean Special Permit (ZSP).

“The ZEP is meant to regularise the stay of Zimbabwean nationals in South Africa for work‚ study or legal business‚” said Makgola.

Of the 180‚000 applications‚ 108‚485 permits were processed and had been collected‚ said Makgola.