GE hands leadership of Nigerian rail concession to Transnet

General Electric said on Thursday it has handed over the leadership of a consortium chosen to run a Nigerian rail concession to South Africa's Transnet after the U.S. company spun off its transport business.

"GE will be transitioning leadership of the International Consortium, selected to execute the Nigerian narrow-gauge railway concession, to Transnet," GE said in a statement

"This development is in line with GE's decision to exit the Transportation business from its portfolio."

A procurement process adviser told Reuters on Wednesday that GE had pulled out the $2 billion (R28.73bn) concession deal with the Nigerian government for two rail lines connecting northern cities to others in the south.

Fola Fagbule, senior vice president and head of advisory at Africa Finance Corporation (AFC), lead adviser to the procurement process, told Reuters that Transnet was in discussion to replace GE.

Transnet was not immediately available for comment.