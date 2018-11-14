Violent night on streets of Durban

A man was killed and another badly wounded in a shooting in Musgrave‚ Durban‚ on Tuesday night.

It is understood that the two men had been in a car on Musgrave Road when they were approached by armed men.

Shots rang out and one of the bullets struck the driver in the back.

He managed to crawl from the driver’s seat and was found lying in a pool of blood a short distance from the door.

His passenger fled the car in the fraças and was later attended to by medics at the scene.

BRUSH WITH DEATH

Later a security guard had a brush with death after a gang of alleged house robbers peppered his car with bullets in Hollander Crescent nearby.

The guard had been rushing to the house after the owner had pressed a panic button.

As the security guard drew nearer to the house‚ the gang opened fire on his car.

The guard managed to take cover and the gang fled before they were able to gain access to the home.

Police confirmed they were investigating a case of murder in connection with the shooting in Musgrave.