Trains back on track in Soweto after thousands left stranded

Trains are running again in Naledi, Soweto, after services were disrupted on Wednesday morning.

"Metrorail is pleased to announce that the cable that was stolen early this morning between Dube and Ikhwezi stations has been replaced. This means that Metrorail is now running a normal train service on the Naledi, New Canada and Karzene corridors, which are our key operational areas in Soweto," Gauteng Metrorail spokesperson Lillian Mofokeng said.

"The technical teams worked tirelessly to replace the stolen cables."

Mofokeng said earlier that about 60,000 commuters were stranded on Wednesday morning after the overhead wires on the lines between the Dube and Ikhwezi stations were cut down and stolen.

Buses were made available to weekly and monthly ticket holders to transport them between New Canada and Naledi.