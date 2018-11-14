Thousands of Metrorail commuters were left stranded on Wednesday morning after train services in the Naledi corridor‚ Soweto‚ were disrupted following cable theft.

Gauteng Metrorail spokesperson Lillian Mofokeng said overhead catenary wires were cut off and stolen between the Dube and Ikhwezi train stations‚ on both the up and down line.

Mofokeng said the trains could not move in the Johannesburg direction until technicians had replaced the stolen cables.

She said the disruption affected more than 60‚000 train commuters in Naledi‚ New Canada and the Kazerne West corridor.