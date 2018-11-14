Major cabinet reshuffle is not on the cards

No major cabinet shake-up is going to follow the resignation of Malusi Gigaba as home affairs minister.

Though Gigaba's departure means that President Cyril Ramaphosa now has two major vacancies in his executive, insiders say he will not use this as an opportunity to ring huge changes in government.

Instead, the president is likely to merely fill the positions that have been left vacant following the death of environmental affairs minister Edna Molewa as well as Gigaba's resignation, by promoting some deputy ministers.

This is apparently because Ramaphosa does not see the need to have a major executive shake-up just five months before the general election. His approach is expected to change dramatically after the elections as he intends to reduce the number of ministers.

The two vacancies are expected to be filled only next week as Ramaphosa will be out of the country on government business from tomorrow. Transport minister Blade Nzimande has been appointed as acting home affairs minister.