It was a case of David defeating Goliath, says EFF leader accused of assaulting woman

The woman who accused EFF deputy chairperson Bunga Ntsangani of assaulting and insulting her - together with two other witnesses - lied to the court. This was said by Ntsangani in the Mmabatho magistrate's court on Wednesday when he was called to the stand.

He told the court that actually, the three people who had testified, including the complainant,were ganging up against him.

Ntsangani said his junior staff member, Maggie Klaas, was actually the one who throttled him until he felt like fainting as "he is asthmatic". Ntsangani is accused of assaulting Klaas and throwing her against the office printer. He is also accused of calling her rubbish and threatening to cut off her clitoris.

Giving evidence, Ntsangani said he was surprised by Klaas's strength as she throttled him by the collar of his shirt. He said after having a quarrel about the asset stickers that the assets team were supposed to come and remove, she walked towards him and grabbed him by the collar of his shirt. “She grabbed me and tightened the grip with her hands. I tried taking her hands off me, only to find out that she had unexpected strength. She was stronger than I thought,” he said.