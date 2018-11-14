‘Fly High Ant Allen, way above the sky’: Cape paraglider killed in crash

Friends are mourning experienced paraglider and aerial photographer Ant Allen, who fell to his death in Llandudno on Tuesday afternoon.

Ineke van Huyssteen of ER24 said paramedics found the paraglider lying on the front stoep of a house in the Cape Town seaboard suburb.

Various emergency services were in attendance.

“The man was found to be in a critical condition, and his vital signs deteriorated rapidly. Despite the paramedics’ efforts, they were unable to revive him, and he was later declared dead on the scene,” Van Huyssteen said in a statement.

He was honoured by friends who poured out their condolences on his Facebook wall.

Peter Greenwall shared: “Fly High Ant Allen, way above the sky.”