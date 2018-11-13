Would you be willing to give your blood to watch Beyoncé‚ Jay-Z‚ Usher‚ Oprah and other celebrity stars who are headed to our shores for the Global Citizen: Mandela 100 concert?

The SA National Blood Service (SANBS) hopes you're game.

To increase donations‚ it has partnered with Global Citizen to allow young people who donate until November 22 (Thursday next week) to stand a chance of winning tickets to the concert on December 2.

Blood donors stand to win two tickets each‚ flights to Johannesburg‚ accommodation‚ dinner and breakfast the following morning‚ and transfers to and from the concert.