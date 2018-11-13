The South African student accused of trying to smuggle US dollars worth around R9-million in her luggage is expected to appear in the Kempton Park Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.

At a previous sitting in October‚ Fayrooz Saleh appeared in court dressed in a black hijab‚ with only her eyes visible.

This was the first time the student appeared in a hijab. Her lawyer‚ Ori Moloi‚ later confirmed on record that it was indeed Saleh before court.

Saleh had been appearing in court in a bid to have her warrant of arrest withdrawn. The warrant was issued after she failed to appear in court on October 11. Magistrate Veena Krishna cancelled her warrant of arrest after she handed in a doctor's certificate to the court‚ proving that she had missed the last proceedings because she was ill.

She was initially arrested at the OR Tambo International Airport on September 11 as she was about to depart for Hong Kong.