More than one in five households (22%) in South Africa are indigent.

This is according to Stats SA’s latest non-financial census of municipalities.

South Africa adopted a policy in 2001 to give free or subsidised basic services to poorer households‚ also known as indigent households.

Last year‚ there were 3.51-million indigent households across South Africa’s 257 municipalities.

Households must register with municipalities who vet their applications before granting them indigent status.

“Indigent status isn’t for life‚ however. The economic status of a family might improve over time. To ensure that only the poorest families are catered for‚ municipalities require registered households to reapply for indigent status on a regular basis‚ often once a year‚” Stats SA said on Friday.

Half of these homes were located in six municipalities. eThekwini had about 627‚000 indigent households‚ which is almost one of out every five (18%) in the country.

The Eastern Cape has the most indigent households with about 730‚000‚ which is more than four out of 10 (44%) of all households in the province.