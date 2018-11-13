Mkhwebane denies plot against Gordhan

Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has defended her probe into public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan's conduct in relation to an early pension payout to former SA Revenue Service senior official Ivan Pillay, saying the probe was at a "preliminary stage".

In her statement in response to a letter from Gordhan's lawyer, Tebogo Malatji, she reiterates that he did not respond to the allegations against him as she had requested.

This is after Malatji said her comments that Gordhan had not responded to her was "simply deceptive, false and incorrect".

Malatji said it was Mkhwebane who had not responded to Gordhan when he wrote to her requesting further information on the investigation she was conducting against him.