Jerome Booysen 'hitman' applies for bail but is instead charged with killing his accomplice

A man accused of attempting to assassinate alleged Cape gang boss Jerome "Donkie" Booysen has been arrested for allegedly killing his accomplice during the botched "hit".

He was applying in court for bail when he was arrested.

Marco Johannes, 31, appeared briefly in the Blue Downs Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday. He was was originally arrested in September.

It is understood that he made a statement to the police and would have testified in his bail application. But instead, two detectives from Sea Point police station arrived and arrested him on an additional charge of murder. His bail application was postponed to Monday.