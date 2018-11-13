Jerome Booysen 'hitman' applies for bail but is instead charged with killing his accomplice
A man accused of attempting to assassinate alleged Cape gang boss Jerome "Donkie" Booysen has been arrested for allegedly killing his accomplice during the botched "hit".
He was applying in court for bail when he was arrested.
Marco Johannes, 31, appeared briefly in the Blue Downs Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday. He was was originally arrested in September.
It is understood that he made a statement to the police and would have testified in his bail application. But instead, two detectives from Sea Point police station arrived and arrested him on an additional charge of murder. His bail application was postponed to Monday.
Lt-Col Charl Kinnear, lead investigator in a case against alleged extortion syndicate boss Nafiz Modack and Colin Booysen – Donkie’s brother and enemy in a struggle for control of nightclub security in Cape Town - arrived at court before Johannes was to testify.
A legal aid attorney told the court that she was "displeased" that an additional charge of murder had been brought against Johannes on the day he planned to testify in support of his bail application in the case related to the alleged hit.
He was initially arrested in September as an accomplice in an alleged attempted hit on Donkie at a Spur restaurant in Kuils River.
Two gunmen walked into the Spur where Donkie was meeting a friend and opened fire, wounding him in the arm, on August 1.
Sources with knowledge of the investigation told SowetanLIVE that video footage from the incident showed that Johannes allegedly fired the shot that struck his alleged accomplice - who is his child’s maternal grandfather.
The accomplice died on the scene from a head wound. It was initially believed that Booysen could have fired the shot in self-defence.
Speaking to the Sowetan's sister publication TimesLIVE outside court on Tuesday, Johannes’s cousin and his mother, who did not want their names published, said they believed he was "pressured" to carry out the shooting.
"He didn’t have any money. I think they put pressure on him. He looked very scared when I saw him," his mother said.
He didn’t have any money. I think they put pressure on him.
She said that he first went to prison at the age of 15 after he was found guilty of murder.
"He just came out of prison and then this happened… we were all scared, they were scared someone was going to come looking for all of us," said his cousin.
Sources who were at the scene of the Spur shooting said the accomplice had tattoos indicating affiliation with the Hard Livings gang.
In the weeks after the shooting, gang battles erupted across different suburbs in Cape Town. Carl Lakay, the fifth accused in the case against Modack, was killed on August 5 outside his home in Goodwood.
The third accused in the case, Ashley Fields, was allegedly targeted in a hit in Woodstock on August 23, but instead his brother, who was driving Fields’ gold-coloured BMW, was struck multiple times in a hail of bullets.