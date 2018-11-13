EFF boss 'threatened to cut up female colleague's genitalia'

Klaas allegedly told him that she would not be able to come early to work as she did not have the office keys where the assets staffs were supposed to work.

Called to testify on what he had observed on that day, a witness who is also a party member, Thapelo Mothibi, said he heard Ntsangani verbally abusing Klaas.

“He said he did not care if he won't be elected at the coming elections, saying he has children who were lawyers and engineers and that he did not care about rubbish like Maggie,” he told the court.

He said he also heard Ntsangani threatening to cut up Klaas' genitalia, and also hearing a reference to her clitoris being "up" because the party was preparing for then upcoming 2017 December conference.

Earlier in the day, another witness and EFF’s provincial chairperson Betty Diale, told the court that Ntsangani throttled Klaas and punched her with fists.

She said the incident might had happened for less than a minute, contrary to the version of Mothibi who said it happened for three to four minutes.