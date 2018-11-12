Two lawyers and a retail manager allegedly embezzled R78m from the estate of an elderly woman who left everything in her will to an employee in Durban.

The trio were arrested by the Hawks after relatives of the victim‚ who was from Germany‚ discovered that her estate had disappeared.

Hawks spokesperson Capt Simphiwe Mhlongo said Pamela Pillay‚ 62‚ a retail manager‚ and two lawyers‚ Rodney Reddy‚ 51‚ and Pravin Rajadene‚ 55‚ conspired to commit fraud in 2014.

Their target was an elderly woman living with an employee in Durban north. The woman made her worker the sole beneficiary in her will.