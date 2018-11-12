A 47-year-old man accused of the gruesome killing of two siblings from Tshepisong‚ Kagiso‚ near Krugersdorp‚ stood tall as he faced the magistrate for the first time on Monday.

Dressed in a grey branded hoodie‚ black jeans and white sneakers‚ he briefly appeared at the Kagiso Magistrate's Court.

The crowed at the court jeered as he walking in‚ calling him a "dog" and "Satan".

The man is accused of killing two siblings who went missing while playing outside their home on September 14. The children‚ Elam‚ a girl aged 9‚ and Muzi‚ a boy aged 8‚ lived with their mother Andiswa Ndibi‚ 33‚ at their family home.

The siblings' graves were discovered by a passerby at the Slovoville cemetery 10km from their home‚ where they were buried in shallow graves. Their hands had been tied together and their faces blindfolded.