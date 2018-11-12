The man accused of murdering two Soweto siblings may face further charges‚ Gauteng MEC of community safety Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane said on Monday.

"We are still investigating if there were no other crimes committed against the children‚ particularly the girl‚" she said.

The MEC joined scores of community members who took to the Kagiso Magistrate's Court to support the family as a 47-year-old man‚ believed to be a former boyfriend to the children's mother‚ was expected to make his first court appearance on Monday.