Man accused of murdering Soweto siblings could face more charges
The man accused of murdering two Soweto siblings may face further charges‚ Gauteng MEC of community safety Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane said on Monday.
"We are still investigating if there were no other crimes committed against the children‚ particularly the girl‚" she said.
The MEC joined scores of community members who took to the Kagiso Magistrate's Court to support the family as a 47-year-old man‚ believed to be a former boyfriend to the children's mother‚ was expected to make his first court appearance on Monday.
According to police spokesperson Col Lungelo Dlamini‚ the accused is a Mozambican national. Police made a breakthrough when they arrested him on Wednesday night in Nelspruit‚ Mpumalanga.
The siblings went missing on September 14 and their bodies were later found decomposed and buried in shallow graves at Slovoville‚ Soweto‚ about 10km from their Tshepisong home.
The children‚ Elam‚ a girl aged 9‚ and Muzi‚ a boy aged 8‚ lived with their mother Andiswa Ndibi‚ 33‚ at their family home. The siblings' graves were discovered by a passerby. Their hands had been tied and they were blindfolded.
The 47-year-old was identified as the main suspect by police as he was allegedly the last person seen with the children and had been on the run.
The man faces two charges of murder and two of kidnapping of minors.
Ndibi had told SowetanLIVE how her life had changed for the worse since her children's murders. They were inseparable‚ they loved and fought for each other‚ she said.
She recalled the last moments of her children playing in the house - the building itself a painful reminder of what happened. "I don’t think I will be able to stay in this house again‚" she said.
Luvuyo Ndibi‚ uncle to the siblings‚ said‚ "We are relieved that he was finally caught. As a family we hope he is not granted bail. He deserves to rot in jail."
MEC Nkosi-Malobane said they were opposing bail as well. "This is a very sensitive case. We are opposing bail and hope the state‚ particularly the magistrate‚ will listen to us‚" she said.