Police have confirmed that Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema is receiving VIP police protection.

This after Malema's car was seen escorted by a white BMW sedan with blue lights in and around parliament last week.

The EFF has previously reported that Malema's life was being threatened.

Police spokesperson Vish Naidoo confirmed to TimesLIVE that Malema is being protected by the police after due processes were followed. "I cannot divulge details of his protection for security reasons‚" he said.

EFF spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi said the party has on many occasions spoken about threats against its leader‚ who is also an MP. "The police made their independent assessments and arrived at the same conclusion as we did - that is‚ his life is under threat."