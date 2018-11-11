Gauteng MEC for Community Safety‚ Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane has instructed police to work around the clock to find the perpetrators of a brutal attack that left a Gauteng traffic police officer wounded and her husband dead.

The couple were attacked in their home in Struitsbult‚ Ekurhuleni on Friday.

The traffic officer was shot in the foot and taken to hospital. Her husband was shot in the chest and head and died on the scene. The motive for the killing is unknown and police are investigating a case of murder and attempted murder.

“This barbaric act happens in the backdrop of a commemoration of selfless and dedicated traffic officers who died in the line of duty about two weeks ago. An attack on law enforcement officers by callous criminals is an attack on the state.

“I have instructed the police to work around the clock and leave no stone unturned to ensure that perpetrators of this heinous crime are arrested swiftly‚” Nkosi-Malobane said.

She called on community members to play an active role in the fight against the killing of law enforcement officers.