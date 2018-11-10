Key players of Libya crisis

Since the 2011 toppling of dictator Moamer Kadhafi, Libya has been divided by a multitude of rival factions seeking to gain dominance in the North African nation.

The four key players of the crisis who convened for a Paris peace conference in May are to meet again in Sicily next week.

Fayez al-Sarraj

Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj, 58, heads the UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) based in Tripoli.

He has held the post since March 2016 with the support of cities in the west, but the GNA has not won the backing of Libya's parliament based in the eastern city of Tobruk.

Sarraj is supported in the Libyan capital by three militias, which are in charge of security in Tripoli and its surroundings.

Khalifa Haftar