Seven pupils from Navalsig High School in Bloemfontein‚ Free State‚ are facing disciplinary action after a video of them smoking dagga through an apple went viral.

Free State department of education spokesperson Howard Ndaba said on Friday that the incident happened in May. However‚ the video of the Grade 8 and Grade 9 pupils only surfaced on social media earlier this week.

“It happened in May and the video was only brought to our attention‚ as the department‚ two days ago. We promptly reacted‚” Ndaba said.

In the video‚ the pupils‚ wearing their school uniforms‚ are seen holding an apple with a dagga joint stuck in the top.

The apple has a small hole on the side‚ where each pupil is seen taking a drag.