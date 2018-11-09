WATCH | Pupils face disciplinary action after 'dagga apple' video goes viral
Seven pupils from Navalsig High School in Bloemfontein are facing disciplinary action after a video of them smoking dagga from an apple went viral. Free State department of education spokesperson Howard Ndaba said the incident happened in May 2018, but the video of the grade 8 and 9 pupils only surfaced on social media earlier this week.
“It happened in May and the video was only brought to our attention‚ as the department‚ two days ago. We promptly reacted‚” Ndaba said.
In the video‚ the pupils‚ wearing their school uniforms‚ are seen holding an apple with a dagga joint stuck in the top.
The apple has a small hole on the side‚ where each pupil is seen taking a drag.
It circulates between the pupils. At the end of the video‚ the pupils bite into the apple and eat it.
When dagga is smoked through an apple‚ it is believed the user's breath will not smell of the sustance.
The volume of smoke also drastically increases.
The incident happened at the school.
“We are greatly concerned about that video. Yesterday [Thursday] we called their parents to talk to them and for the disciplinary hearing‚ which is still in progress‚” Ndaba said.
He said the department had also involved the South African Police Service to find a solution to the problem‚ as well as psychologists‚ who were sent to the school to consult with the pupils.
“What we don’t want to do is to disturb them during the exams. We want them to finish their exams‚ because most of them are minors‚ so we need to be sensitive to that.”