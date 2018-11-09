Former ANC North West premier Supra Mahumapelo and several disgruntled party branches suffered a court blemish on Friday as their bid to have the Johannesburg High Court urgently hear their case against the ANC national executive committee (NEC) failed.

Judge Seun Moshidi sent Mahumapelo packing‚ saying the application was not deserving of an urgent hearing.

Mahumapelo and the disgruntled branches petitioned the court to hear their application for the nullification of the NEC’s decision to dissolve the provincial executive committee‚ (PEC) which he led.

In August‚ the NEC took a decision to dissolve the then Mahumapelo-led North West PEC and subsequently appointed a provincial task team in September.

But Mahumapelo said the fight was not over yet‚ saying his "multi-pronged" strategy would involve getting the national general council (NGC) of the party to look into the matter.