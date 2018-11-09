Samwu consults lawyers over municipal managers' salaries

The South African Municipal Workers’ Union (Samwu) says the union has consulted with their lawyers and is considering taking legal action against the salary increases of municipal managers.

"We have consulted with our lawyers and we are still awaiting the legal advice. Once we get feedback we will proceed‚" Samwu's Simon Mathe said.

The union said in a statement: "As gazetted on November 8‚ city managers are set to receive an annual salary of R3.9-million while those reporting directly to municipal managers will be receiving more than R3-million annually."

Mathe said these increases come at a time when municipal workers are "heavily underpaid‚ whereas those sitting in air-conditioned offices [are] swimming in pools of money...