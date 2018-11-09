Residents want abusive South Rand Hospital nurses to go

A woman who suffered a miscarriage after a clerk at South Rand Hospital in Johannesburg denied her service because she could not pay R70, was disappointed to hear that nothing has been done to discipline the official three weeks after the ordeal.

Palesa Mathaila, 29, was among residents from Rosettenville who gathered at the public hospital yesterday to demand that staff alleged to have ill-treated patients be removed from the facility.

Sowetan reported last week that Mathaila lost her baby and a stroke patient was severely burnt with boiling hot water within a space of weeks.

Yesterday, Mathaila said she was disappointed to hear no action had been taken against staff members following a meeting with the CEO.