Residents want abusive South Rand Hospital nurses to go
A woman who suffered a miscarriage after a clerk at South Rand Hospital in Johannesburg denied her service because she could not pay R70, was disappointed to hear that nothing has been done to discipline the official three weeks after the ordeal.
Palesa Mathaila, 29, was among residents from Rosettenville who gathered at the public hospital yesterday to demand that staff alleged to have ill-treated patients be removed from the facility.
Sowetan reported last week that Mathaila lost her baby and a stroke patient was severely burnt with boiling hot water within a space of weeks.
Yesterday, Mathaila said she was disappointed to hear no action had been taken against staff members following a meeting with the CEO.
"I'm disappointed that nothing has been done," she said.
Mathaila said she had not received counselling since the incident and was struggling to cope. "I can't even sleep because of nightmares," she said.
Thomas Yika, whose 55-year-old sister Sarah Yika was burnt with hot water, said: "I'm not happy at all. The CEO has failed to come up with a solution. We were told that the people were shifted to other departments within the hospital."
In a voice recording from yesterday's meeting, a community leader can be heard telling hospital CEO Dr Nobantu Maleka that they are not satisfied with how the issues are being handled.
"It's true that in executing your duties you must take care of the rights of your employees. However, that must not supersede the rights of the people you are servicing.
"We are leaving here with our hearts oozing black blood because of the way we are being treated at this hospital."
Some community members were gathered outside the hospital entrance, singing protest songs while holding placards, one of which read "South Rand Hospital stop employing killers. We need employees who care about patients".
Provincial health department spokesperson Lesemang Matuka said an employee at the hospital had been suspended but investigations were ongoing.
"Management will continue to engage with the community to find an amicable solution."