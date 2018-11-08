A Centurion woman filed papers in the Pretoria High Court this week in an attempt to stop her now former lover and his girlfriend from distributing saucy photographs of her.

The Pretoria News reported on Thursday that the woman had shared photos of herself naked and in lingerie with the man.

His girlfriend found the photos and demanded she pay R10‚000‚ else she would distribute the pictures “to everyone in Centurion‚ Pretoria and Johannesburg”.

This money was to refund her boyfriend who paid the airfare for a “dirty weekend” away‚ and for two nights in a Pretoria hotel‚ where the two had met up‚ the newspaper reported.

It is unclear what the next step will be in the saga‚ as the case was removed from the roll. This is because the parties were deemed not ready to proceed in court.