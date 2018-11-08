Have yourself a diabetic-friendly Christmas

The festive season can be tough for 1.8-million South Africans affected by diabetes but moderation and alternatives can help make it easier.

This is the advice from Sanlam Personal Finance product actuary Petrie Marx during Diabetes Awareness Month.

“November is Diabetes Awareness Month where the global spotlight is placed on this chronic disease. It is the perfect time to remind diabetics and their loved ones to take care during the festive season. Managing blood-sugar levels is always top of mind for diabetics and never more so than during the holidays‚” Marx said.