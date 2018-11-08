Thieves struck the St Cyprian’s Anglican Church three times in one week‚ stealing copper plating from the roof.

It seems that even the most sacred places are not immune from the spiralling crime at Durban’s Umbilo suburb‚ which has seen a spike in house robberies‚ muggings and car theft.

On Wednesday night last week‚ thieves hit the church‚ stealing copper from the roof sheeting. They struck again just six days later‚ and again stole copper from the roof on Tuesday night.

As if that was not enough they struck again the next day.