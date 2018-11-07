VBS looting claims first municipality casualty after R200m loss

The cash-strapped Fetakgomo-Tubatse local municipality in Limpopo will be placed under administration.

The council has been unable to pay salaries and has since suspended major projects as result of cash flow crisis caused by its investment of millions of rand into the collapsed VBS Mutual Bank.

Limpopo Premier Stan Mathabatha announced yesterday that the provincial government will soon take over the municipality in Sekhukhune. It had illegally invested more than R200m into the mutual bank.

“The situation in Fetakgomo-Tubatse is dire. We will be sending provincial administrators to start with the administering process,” said Mathabatha, adding that he had also instructed the MEC for cooperative governance, Jerry Ndou, to present in the next executive council meeting that more municipalities should be put under administration because of their inability to provide necessary services.