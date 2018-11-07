UCT spokesperson Elijah Moholola said Phakeng was congratulating the student on completing his honours degree and applying for a Master of Arts degree.

“She has specifically distanced herself from threats of violence as contained in the acknowledgements section of the student’s dissertation shared on social media‚ stating that she could never be proud of promises of violence.”

On Tuesday evening‚ Masixole Mlandu tweeted a couple of pages from his politics honours research project‚ titled “The Coloniser/Colonised dialectic: A look into the Settler-Colonialism as a socio-economic order of South Africa”. In the acknowledgements‚ he thanked friends‚ family and his advisor‚ Professor Lwazi Lushaba‚ before ending: “Lastly‚ let me thank the Pan Africanist student movement in occupied Azania. Your fight for the total emancipation of Black people will never be forgotten. Izwe Lethu‚ iAfrika!! (Our land‚ Africa!!) ONE SETTLER‚ ONE BULLET!!”