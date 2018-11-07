Policeman 'hijacker' has a crisis of conscience in Limpopo.

A Limpopo police officer handed himself over to his colleagues at the weekend shortly after he and a friend hijacked a vehicle which turned out to be transporting lion's claws‚ teeth and cash.

Police spokesperson brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said the officer and his accomplice had been travelling in a Citi Golf when they allegedly forced a vehicle with three occupants to stop along the R572 road on Saturday morning.

They flashed the officer's appointment certificate and allegedly used his service pistol to force the victims out of their vehicle.

"After ordering the victims out of their vehicle‚ they allegedly robbed them of their cell phones and cash‚ and then drove off with both vehicles‚" Mojapelo said.