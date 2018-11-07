Good Samaritan walks the talk in bid to rescue orphans from poverty
A North West man went out of his way to raise funds for six orphans staying in a one-roomed shack.
Kabelo Moroeng said it nearly broke his heart to see the girls crammed in a room that he could barely call a home.
The Molokwane family lost their parents last year. No one among them is working. Raised by the parents who made sure that Moroeng got everything he needed, he said he wondered how the Molokwanes were making ends meet.
Moroeng, a farmer who also owns a construction company, said he knew after seeing the living conditions of the family that he had to do something.
“I never slept on an empty stomach; I could not imagine how they live,” Moroeng said.
Last week, he set off on a 127km fundraising walk and managed to raise R38 000.
He also managed to get other good Samaritans donate building material for the family. “I can only use the energy that I have. It’s not about whether you have the money or not, it’s the thought that counts and the drive to do something good for someone else," he said, noting that he will soon start with the construction of a house for the family.
“I am hoping to start building them a house. What I have is not enough, but it can build them a decent home.”
Moroeng said he wanted to change the mindsets of many people who believed the environment in which a person comes from contributed a lot to their upbringing and success.
“I always say that the past must not determine what the future holds for us, as long as we are alive and have [the] brains.”
The Molokwanes - Koketso, 23, Kebaabetswe, 21, Keolebogile,18, Kamogelo,16, Kegomoditswe,14 and eight-year-old Olesego said they were grateful that Moroeng was willing to help.
“We manage, it was tough but we had to learn to accommodate one another,” said Kebaabetswe who is in grade 11.
"We appreciate what he is doing for us."