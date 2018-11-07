Good Samaritan walks the talk in bid to rescue orphans from poverty

A North West man went out of his way to raise funds for six orphans staying in a one-roomed shack.

Kabelo Moroeng said it nearly broke his heart to see the girls crammed in a room that he could barely call a home.

The Molokwane family lost their parents last year. No one among them is working. Raised by the parents who made sure that Moroeng got everything he needed, he said he wondered how the Molokwanes were making ends meet.

Moroeng, a farmer who also owns a construction company, said he knew after seeing the living conditions of the family that he had to do something.

“I never slept on an empty stomach; I could not imagine how they live,” Moroeng said.

Last week, he set off on a 127km fundraising walk and managed to raise R38 000.