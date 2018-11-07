Akifile Nono lost his wallet with his bank cards and his new smart ID card nearly two weeks ago. The 24-year-old unemployed man from Witsand went to the Home Affairs office in Atlantis on Friday. It’s the nearest Home Affairs office to his home about 10km away. He left at 8:15am and got there at 9:50am.

When he got there he was told to go back home because the office had been shut down by the Department of Labour.

Inspectors sealed off the offices on October 23‚ after finding the building not suitable for human occupation. Its derelict state contravened the Occupational Health and Safety Act.

We visited the offices at the same time as Nono and saw several people being turned away. A notice bearing a Department of Home Affairs stamp‚ placed on the main entrance door says:

“Please note that Home Affairs have been closed by the Department of Labour inspectors due to the conditions of the building. We do not have the opening date and we apologise for the interruptions on service delivery.

By: Home Affairs Management”

The stamp was dated October 30.

Underneath the Home Affairs notice was a Department of Labour notice dated October 23. The notice prohibited the Department of Home Affairs from occupying the building as it threatened the health and safety of “persons”.

A security guard at the main door told the Home Affairs clients that they should go back home and showed them the two notices.

Some‚ like Louisa Damon‚ came from as far as Darling on the West Coast. “I came to collect my ID. I don’t know what to do‚” she said.