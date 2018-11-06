The Economic Freedom Fighters should have known that the state was paying Jacob Zuma's legal fees‚ the former president’s lawyer argued on Tuesday.

"It's astonishing for them to deny that Zuma's legal costs were covered by the state.

“The deponent [Julius Malema] must have known that the state is assisting Mr Zuma to fight his legal battles‚" argued Thabani Masuku SC in front of a full bench in the High Court in Pretoria.

He was stating Zuma's case in an application brought by the Democratic Alliance (DA)‚ in which the party seeks a review of the presidency's decision to pay Zuma’s legal fees in criminal charges against him.

According to the DA‚ the state has already spent over R15m on Zuma's legal fees.