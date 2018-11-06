The bakkie - its 704 sales last month making it the sixth most sold light commercial vehicle in SA - was one of the four vehicles bought by Global NCAP from local dealerships earlier this year for the sole purpose of being sent to Germany for crash testing.

With very minimum legal requirements around safety equipment in South Africa‚ and relatively low consumer awareness and demand for them‚ especially at the bottom end of the market‚ most manufacturers choose not to equip their “cheaper” vehicles for the SA market with electronic stability control (ESC)‚ an anti-skid safety feature which is thought by Global NCAP to have saved as many lives as the seatbelt.

This despite the fact that South Africa has one of the highest car-accident fatality rates in the world – more than 14‚000 people were killed on our roads last year.

Global NCAP believes that ESC‚ along with both frontal and side airbags‚ should be standard safety equipment in cars‚ says its technical director‚ Alejandro Furas.

“South African consumers are no less important than Europeans‚ Australians‚ Japanese or Americans‚ so why then should they receive inferior safety features?” Furas says.

A country’s citizens didn’t get safe cars because of government safely regulations‚ he said. NCAP’s car safety requirements are far “more demanding” of motor manufacturers than government regulation.

“If Europe didn’t have an NCAP the cars in those countries would not be nearly as safe as they are.

“NCAP is the most effective catalyst for a country to introduce better safety protection to its cars on a voluntary basis.”

That’s because no-one knows how safe a car actually is until it’s subjected to an NCAP crash test. And when consumers and fleet managers know‚ they demand safer cars.

“Manufacturers can boast their vehicles are tough‚ and even that they have a lot of safety features‚ but that means nothing‚” Furas said.

“The crash test reveals the truth.”

Last year the first round of Global NCAP testing of South African cars included the Datsun Go+‚ which scored one star for adult protection and two for children.

At the time it had just one airbag‚ a driver’s frontal one‚ and lacked ABS (anti-lock braking system).