President Cyril Ramaphosa appears to be throwing his weight behind ministers Bathabile Dlamini and Malusi Gigaba‚ opposing an application by the DA that he fire them.

The president told the high court in a notice filed on Tuesday that he intended opposing the DA’s case which was aimed at trying to force his hand to sack the pair.

The official opposition went to court for a declaratory order that would declare the appointment of Dlamini‚ as the minister of women in the presidency‚ and Malusi Gigaba as home affairs minister‚ in February this year in Ramaphosa’s first cabinet reshuffle as "unlawful‚ unconstitutional and invalid".

The DA wants the court to declare Gigaba’s appointment as inconsistent with his constitutional obligations.