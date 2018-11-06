Kimberley scholar suspended for throwing water in teacher's face
The Northern Cape department of education has suspended a Kimberley Boys' High pupil after he was filmed throwing water in a teacher's face in class.
Education department spokesperson Geoffrey van der Merwe said the grade 9 learner was suspended on Tuesday.
Van der Merwe said the school had started preparations for a formal disciplinary hearing.
He said pending the hearing‚ the pupil would complete his examinations at the Frances Baard District office.
This after a 30-second video of the incident went viral on social media on Monday.
A grade 9 learner from Kimberley Boys High School is facing disciplinary action after he threw water in a teacher's face. Northern Cape department of education spokesperson Geoffrey van der Merwe said the incident happened on November 2 2018. Subscribe to TimesLIVE here: https://www.youtube.com/user/TimesLive
In the video‚ the learner is seen standing by the teacher's desk‚ holding a plastic bottle containing water.
After a short conversation‚ the pupil can be heard telling the educator that she is a great teacher: "...You're a great teacher ma'm..."
A few seconds later‚ he throws the water in her face. The teacher stands up and they wrestle for the bottle‚ before she takes it and throws it at him.
"What the f**k just happened?" one pupil is heard saying‚ while others laugh and cheer.
The teacher walks to the door and the video ends.
The incident happened on Friday‚ November 2.
Van der Merwe said the department condemned the incident "in the strongest terms".
"This type of behaviour is unacceptable in our schools and we call on parents to fulfil in their primary responsibility to inculcate good values and norms in their children."