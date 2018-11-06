Kimberley scholar suspended for throwing water in teacher's face

The Northern Cape department of education has suspended a Kimberley Boys' High pupil after he was filmed throwing water in a teacher's face in class.

Education department spokesperson Geoffrey van der Merwe said the grade 9 learner was suspended on Tuesday.

Van der Merwe said the school had started preparations for a formal disciplinary hearing.

He said pending the hearing‚ the pupil would complete his examinations at the Frances Baard District office.

This after a 30-second video of the incident went viral on social media on Monday.