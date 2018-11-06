One case of alleged sexual harassment at the SABC led to a husband and wife resigning from the public broadcaster before they got divorced.

“This is the tragic cost of sexual harassment. A family that was stable‚ a husband and wife that were working‚ suddenly they are living in abject poverty‚ just because of sexual harassment‚” chairperson of the independent commission of inquiry into sexual harassment at the SABC Barbara Watson said on Tuesday.

“Sexual harassment might look like a minor crime‚ but the impacts can be quite horrendous.”

The commission presented its findings at the SABC’s offices in Auckland Park‚ Johannesburg‚ on Tuesday. This was one of the cases the commission investigated.

The wife’s line manager was on the interviewing panel that hired her. He was on leave during her first week at the public broadcaster. He greeted her in her office when he returned.

“In the process‚ he gave her a hug‚ but she said that hug was very long and was suspicious.”