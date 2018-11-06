Hlaudi labels SABC bosses 'clueless'

Former SABC chief operating officer (COO) Hlaudi Motsoeneng has hit back at the public broadcaster, describing its new leadership as "clueless and obsessed with blaming" him for the current financial crisis.

Motsoeneng, who is embroiled in legal disputes with the SABC over the payment of his pension, told Sowetan yesterday the retrenchments facing more than 2000 SABC workers were avoidable.

Speaking from his Krugersdorp home, Motsoeneng accused the new leadership of misleading the public by claiming that they were earning less than those during his tenure.

Last week, the new SABC leadership laid bare figures relating to the remuneration of all employees, including the executives. The SABC said the package paid to former group CEO James Aguma was R7.2m "if you take into consideration payment in lieu of the premature termination of the contract of employment".

But Motsoeneng said this was a conflation of issues by bringing Aguma's separation settlement as if it was part of his package.

The broadcaster also indicated that Motsoeneng was earning R3.8m if a "R11m bonus" was excluded, while the previous CFO earned R4.1m.

Motsoeneng said this information was misleading.