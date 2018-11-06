ANC MP Zukisa Faku has opened a criminal case against her 25-year-old nephew who allegedly opened a fake Facebook account using her name to scam desperate job seekers into paying thousands of rands for jobs.

The fraud case was opened in October at an East London police station‚ spokesperson warrant officer Hazel Mqala confirmed on Monday.

In an interview‚ Faku said she had been inundated with calls from people demanding their money back after her nephew allegedly promised to organise jobs for them.

He is alleged to have charged job seekers between R1‚500 and R6‚000 to secure jobs at Buffalo City Municipality (BCM).