ANC MP dragged into fake jobs scam by nephew
ANC MP Zukisa Faku has opened a criminal case against her 25-year-old nephew who allegedly opened a fake Facebook account using her name to scam desperate job seekers into paying thousands of rands for jobs.
The fraud case was opened in October at an East London police station‚ spokesperson warrant officer Hazel Mqala confirmed on Monday.
In an interview‚ Faku said she had been inundated with calls from people demanding their money back after her nephew allegedly promised to organise jobs for them.
He is alleged to have charged job seekers between R1‚500 and R6‚000 to secure jobs at Buffalo City Municipality (BCM).
The former BCM mayor said her nephew “was dragging my good name through the mud”.
Faku said she had never had a Facebook account‚ but that a number of accounts had been allegedly opened by her nephew under her name and profile.
She said the fake Facebook account came to her attention in late October when she received a call from “a certain comrade” from Scenery Park who had been allegedly duped of R4‚500 by the nephew on October 15.
A few days later she got a call from another comrade who lost R6‚000 through the job scam.