NSFAS receives over 190 000 applications for funding

The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) has received more than 190 000 applications in two months, double the equivalent figure the financial aid scheme received last year when only 90 000 students applied.

The application process opened at the start of September for students wishing to further their studies next year on an approved course at any public university or TVET college. NSFAS administrator Randall Carolissen said on Monday since the application process opened, they had received about 191 887 applications. On average, NSFAS has been receiving 3 500 applications a day.

This can be attributed to the easy-to-complete online application system that allows students to complete their application within five minutes,” Carolissen said.

The five provinces with the highest number of applications received were KwaZulu-Natal with 53 626, Gauteng (43 943), Limpopo (27 716), Eastern Cape (18 961) and Mpumalanga with 15 783 applications. There are also about 122 322 male applicants recorded compared to 69 565 female applicants. The top three institutions selected by the applicants as their preferred place of study are the University of South Africa, the University of Johannesburg and Tshwane University of Technology.

The closing date for applications is at the end of this month and, according to NSFAS, late applications will not be accepted. The financial aid scheme added that there will be no extended window period for the 2019 applications.