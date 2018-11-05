Department sends out SOS to former head of troubled agricultural college

A former principal of the troubled Tompi Seleka Agricultural College near Marble Hall in Limpopo has been roped in to provide support and strengthen the management of the institution.

Harry Ramaboea, who is currently a director responsible for animal production in the provincial department of agriculture and rural development, has been appointed to lead a high-level three-member delegation tasked with the responsibility of resolving problems that had plagued the college. Academic activities were suspended three weeks ago after students disrupted classes.

According to the spokesperson for the department, Selby Makgotho, the intervention team had been given six months to assist overcome the challenges facing the agricultural college. “I can confirm that a three-member intervention team led by a former principal has been appointed to provide support and strengthen the management at Tompi Seleka Agricultural College,” said Makgotho yesterday.

He said several engagements and interventions had been made and that classes would resume soon. “A catch-up plan has been drawn to make up for the lost time," he said, noting that students would be required to sign a code of conduct when classes resume committing to uphold and promote good behavioural patterns.