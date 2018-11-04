South Africa

Five cyclists injured in Durban hit-and-run

By Ernest Mabuza - 04 November 2018 - 09:50
Image: 123RF/ Pumidol Leelerdsakulvong

Five cyclists were injured when a car ploughed into them on Durban’s M4 freeway and fled the scene early on Sunday.

Netcare911 emergency service responded to reports of a collision on the M4 north-bound between the M41 off-ramp and the uMhlanga turnoff.

“Reports from the scene indicate that the driver of a light motor vehicle ploughed into five cyclists and then fled the scene‚” said Netcare 911 spokesman Shawn Herbst.

He said the patients‚ all adult males‚ were treated for moderate injuries before being transported to hospital for further treatment.

