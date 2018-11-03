Police search for gang who attempted to rob cash-in-transit vehicle

Police in the Eastern Cape are searching for a gang of about 15 heavily armed suspects who attempted to rob a cash-in-transit van near Mqanduli on Friday morning.

The gang fled empty-handed after the explosives they were using failed to detonate.

Police said the G4S cash-in-transit van was travelling from Mthatha towards Mqanduli at about 7.30am on Friday when two white Isuzu double cab bakkies blocked the road in front of and behind the van at Lower Ngqwarha‚ Mqanduli.

“It is alleged that 15 heavily armed suspects with rifles and AK47s alighted from the two vehicles and started shooting at the G4S vehicle. Two 9mm pistol firearms were taken from the two guards who were with the driver of the G4S vehicle.