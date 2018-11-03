Father confirms son was shot in the head

A crowd of nearly a 100 people including police officials, Bethelsdorp Community Policing Forum, Citizens Against Crime and Sector Police gathered around the Booysen Park home on Saturday where a teenage boy and eight-year-old girl were shot and killed on Friday night.

Five others were injured in the shooting.

While the motive behind the attack remains unclear, Bethelsdorp Community Policing Forum’s Karen Kemp, who was at the scene, said it was unclear if it was a robbery or if it was a targeted shooting.

“We are not sure if it was a robbery or if there was a target inside the house,” Kemp said.

According to Kemp, a car parked outside the house on the corner of Heratio and Capulet Streets had also been shot at even though no one was inside.

Member of the Citizens Against Crime Forum, who was decked out in a bulletproof vest, Sulaiman Plaatjies, said people living in the Northern Areas were “gatvol” of the amount of shootings taking place in the area.