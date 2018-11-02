Limpopo spokesperson Phuti Seloba accused of leaking info to EFF

Limpopo MEC for economic development Seaparo Sekoati has expressed worry over allegations that provincial spokesperson Phuthi Seloba gave privileged information about the executive members to the leader of the opposition.

Speaking on behalf of the government yesterday after an executive council meeting, Sekoati said they were very concerned that Seloba could engage in such activities outside his mandate.

Last week EFF provincial chairperson Jossey Buthane claimed on social media that Seloba had told him that premier Stan Mathabatha missed crucial meetings because "he is always drunk".

Mathabatha's spokesperson Kenny Mathivha said the provincial government has been made aware of the serious allegations against Seloba in the past few days.